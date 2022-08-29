Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 236,936 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,936 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.46% of CoStar Group worth $386,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,838,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

