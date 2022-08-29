Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $700.80 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,511 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 5.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Intuit worth $700,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

