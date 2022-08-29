Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678,015 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.59% of Fortive worth $128,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.