Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678,015 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.59% of Fortive worth $128,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
