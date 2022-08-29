Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037,491 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $255,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,591,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,687,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,093. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.