Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

PG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.13. 98,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,345. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

