Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Business Machines by 26.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.85. 52,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

