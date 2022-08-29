Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $40,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.