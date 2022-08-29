Farmland Protocol Trading Down 7.5% This Week (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Farmland Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $146,637.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.
