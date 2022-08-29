Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 165,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,758,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Farfetch Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

