Fantom (FTM) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $719.62 million and approximately $169.54 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084414 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars.

