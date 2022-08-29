Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
Extendicare Company Profile
