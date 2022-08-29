Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.