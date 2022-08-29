ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

ExlService stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

