Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,223.3 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $18.84 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVKIF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

