EVgo (EVGO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EVgo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVgo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 92 643 1174 43 2.60

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 47.18%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.17%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 1.16% 6.96% 2.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares EVgo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVgo has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -38.13 EVgo Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million -0.20

EVgo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EVgo competitors beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

