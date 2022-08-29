Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

