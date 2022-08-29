Everbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,721% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Everbridge by 477.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 118,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

