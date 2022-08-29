EventChain (EVC) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (EVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $37,379.68 and $11,138.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

