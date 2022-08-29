Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.75

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.
ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
