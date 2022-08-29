Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
