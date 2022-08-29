Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euro Tech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

