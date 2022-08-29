EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $841,050.47 and approximately $802.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00236349 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,635,299,551 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

