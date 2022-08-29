Ethereum Push Notification Service Tops 24-Hour Volume of $492,692.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $492,692.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

