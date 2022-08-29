Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $541,565.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

