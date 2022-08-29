Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 60.8% in August

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Eramet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918. Eramet has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.
Eramet Company Profile
