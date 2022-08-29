Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 60.8% in August

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918. Eramet has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

