Era Swap (ES) One Day Volume Tops $26,169.00

Era Swap (ES) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $26,169.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

