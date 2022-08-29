Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.00

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Distribution Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 835,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 623,672 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

