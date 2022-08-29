Equilibria Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,283.00 (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Equilibria has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $26,283.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
