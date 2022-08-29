EOS Force Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $166,699.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00254699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

