EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 362,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $166,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $262,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. 47,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,657. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

