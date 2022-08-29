EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.