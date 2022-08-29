Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.92. 16,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,772,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envista Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

