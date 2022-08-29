Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.72

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.72 and last traded at $187.45, with a volume of 2049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.70.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
