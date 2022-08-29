Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Up 10.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 101,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,973,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.