Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Up 10.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 101,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,973,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Energy Fuels Trading Up 10.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
