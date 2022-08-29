Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,121. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

