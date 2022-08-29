Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.35. 28,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

