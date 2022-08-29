Emercoin Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $860,575.90 and approximately $8,279.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00052386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 155.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,766,872 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

