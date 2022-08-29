Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

EMCF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

