ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ElringKlinger from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.