Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $315.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $297.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

