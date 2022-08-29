Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.12

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 16219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

