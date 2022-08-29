El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.85.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
