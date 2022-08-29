El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.85.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

