EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Shares Bought by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,796 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 2.03% of EJF Acquisition worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EJFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 377,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

