Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 130,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.