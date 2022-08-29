Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE EGT traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$149.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

