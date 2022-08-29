Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 35.25 ($0.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.11. The company has a market cap of £121.27 million and a PE ratio of -32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.52).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
