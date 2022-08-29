eBoost (EBST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $411,600.68 and $55.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

