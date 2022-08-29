EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EBET by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EBET by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EBET by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EBET by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 254,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,475. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EBET has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 80.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.04%.

EBET Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.