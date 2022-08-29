Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE ETB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.14. 6,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
