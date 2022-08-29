Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.14. 6,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

