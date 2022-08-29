Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 93.9% in August

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,144,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 557,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EOI traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 116,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

