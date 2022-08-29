Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.7 %

EML opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

